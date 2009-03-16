Trijicon Releases the RMR; the Newest, Toughest Mini Sight on the Market

New for 2009, the Trijicon RMR, or Ruggedized Miniature Reflex, is designed to improve shooter accuracy and speed with any style or caliber of firearm. The RMR is a small package loaded with durability and advanced technology.

In keeping with the Trijicon focus on battery-free illumination, the RMR is the world’s first miniature dot sight to offer an illuminated aiming point that does not require a battery, but is powered by patented fiber optics and tritium. For those who prefer a battery-source illumination, Trijicon has developed a battery-powered LED model as well.

Unlike other red dot sights on the market, the RMR is designed for superior durability under even the most extreme conditions. The new curved design allows weight and impact pressures to be more evenly distributed, keeping glass protected. The housing is rugged forged aluminum, not composite plastic as found on many competitors’ sights.

Other features include large, easy windage and elevation adjusters, and waterproof functionality. The RMR can mount to Trijicon ACOG, compact ACOG, and AccuPoint models, as well as many rail-equipped systems and popular handgun models.