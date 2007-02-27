Trijicon®, Inc.'s “Triple Threat” Press Conference At 2007 Shot Show

New Product Launches, Trijicon’s 25th Anniversary and Military Honors Highlight Event

A successful press event is gauged by strong media attendance, of course, but also by whether members of the press enjoy themselves and truly learn something. Trijicon®, Inc.'s “Triple Threat” Press Conference at the recent 2007 SHOT Show in Orlando hit the mark on these points - and more.

This world leader in the development of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ attracted more than 200 members of the shooting, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement media to its SHOT Show press event. The primary goal of this event was to introduce writers, editors and others from the media to three important new products for three key markets - hunting, military, and law enforcement - hence the Triple Threat theme. The conference was also an occasion to celebrate Trijicon’s 25th Anniversary and honor members of America’s military.

Tom Munson, Trijicon’s Director of Sales and Marketing, introduced the company’s new Trijicon ACOG® TA33, a 3x30mm sight offering the combination of ample magnification, low light capability and long eye relief preferred for law enforcement and military applications. The battery-free Trijicon ACOG TA33 uses a patented fiber optics and tritium-based technology, providing a dual-illuminated reticle. This rugged, dependable aiming system is available with Bullet Drop Calibrated (BDC) reticles calibrated to the trajectory of .223 and .308 cartridges for precision aiming out to 600 meters.

The event also saw the unveiling of the Trijicon ACOG 4x32 Enhanced Combat Optical Sight (ECOS), developed for the Special Operations forces of the U.S. military. This battery-free, dual sighting system gives the tactical advantage of selecting either the Trijicon ACOG for four-power magnification and precision aiming or the Docter Red Dot parallax-free sight for quick target acquisition. This system is available with Bullet Drop Compensation calibrated to the trajectory of the .223 cartridge, for precision aiming out to 1,000 meters.

For the hunting market, as well as military and law enforcement, Trijicon also debuted its Trijicon RedDot® Sight. This reflex-style red dot sight is right on target for handguns, carbines, rifles and shotgun, and can also be teamed up with the Trijicon ACOG for the ultimate in fast target acquisition or precision aiming at extended distances. Trijicon’s successful press event was far more than an “illuminating” product introduction, however.

The conference began with a U.S. Marine Corps color guard, an invocation for those currently serving overseas and a presentation honoring each of the U.S. military branches. One of the most enthusiastic responses from the crowd came when Trijicon announced their plans to partner with the Wounded Warrior Disabled Sports Project. The Wounded Warrior Disabled Sports Project is a non-profit organization whose goal is to help rehabilitate severely wounded soldiers by getting them actively participating in various sports programs. Directors of the project were on hand to announce that Trijicon would be donating a portion of each consumer sale of their products to this worthy project. For more information on the Wounded Warriors Disabled Sports Project, visit the Trijicon website and click on the Wounded Warriors link.

A highlight of the event for many members of the press was the opportunity to participate in a shooting simulator contest. Writers from across the country had the opportunity to test their shooting skills using various Trijicon sights in challenging simulated hunting, military and law enforcement scenarios.

This activity was a huge hit with the media and competition was fierce with bragging rights and great prizes on the line. When the “smoke cleared,” the following writers came out on top in each category:

Hunting

1st Place - Lynne Green, Texas Divas Women’s Shooting Sports

2nd Place - Mark Melotik, Editor/Archery Business

3rd Place - Doug Larson, Field Editor/Guns and Ammo

Law Enforcement

1st Place - Robert Reed, Freelance Outdoor Writer

2nd Place - Kevin Michalawski, Editor/Tactical Gear Magazine

3rd Place - John Beath, Pacific Northwest Editor/Western Outdoors Magazine

Military

1st Place - Gary Lewis, Outdoor Writer/Radio Host

2nd Place - Lee Hetherington, Publisher/Grandview Media

3rd Place - Barry Lovette, General Manager/Grandview Media

“We were very pleased to have so many members of the media join us and witness the unveiling of these important products,” said Munson. “It was also an honor to recognize the sacrifices of our brave men and women in uniform serving our nation at home and abroad.”

For more information on Trijicon’s line of self-luminous aiming systems, contact Trijicon at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393 o Telephone: (800) 338-0563 o Or visit www.trijicon.com.