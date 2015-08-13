TROY Releases 45 Degree Offset Folding BattleSights

West Springfield, MA - TROY® is proud to announce the release their new 45 Degree Offset Folding BattleSights™. Manufactured to exceed military specifications, the advanced design, durability and dead-on accuracy of TROY® Folding BattleSights™ have become the choice of Special Ops and tactical users worldwide.

TROY® 45 Degree Offset Folding BattleSights™ fold compactly to both sides of the rifle. With a true ambidextrous sight base, 45 Degree Offset BattleSights™ will work seamlessly with magnified optics. Easy to install, deploy and designed for same plane rail systems, they position apertures at factory height. A stainless-steel cross-locking system ensures the sight remains upright and zeroed under extreme combat conditions.

Molly Troy, Director of Sales adds, “It’s no secret that all TROY® products are heavily tested by both Military and Law Enforcement professionals and their advice is routed directly to our Product Development team. The 45 Degree Offset Folding BattleSights™, however, were a direct result of retail demand. Offset sights are a natural extension to our BattleSights™ family and we’re excited to be able to listen to, and act upon, our customer’s feedback.”

45 Degree Offset Folding BattleSights™ are proudly made in the U.S.A and are immediately available as a set with M4 Front / Dioptic Rear and HK Front / Round Rear in black with a suggested retail price of $249/set. Flat Dark Earth will be released shortly.

About TROY

Established in 2003 and based in West Springfield, MA, TROY® designs, manufactures and markets reliable, innovative, advanced small arms components, accessories and weapons for professional, duty and civilian use. Our American made, technologically advanced, and professionally constructed products set the industry standard for quality and durability. TROY® products are BattleReady™ and designed to perform flawlessly under intense conditions. We are honored to have the trust and support of discerning shooters, Special Ops, Law Enforcement and military personnel worldwide.

