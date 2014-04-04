XS 24/7 Tritium Express Upgrade: Colt XSP

Fort Worth, TX – XS® Sight Systems announces the release of 24/7 Tritium Express sights to upgrade your Colt® XSP; available in Big Dot® or Standard Dot® Tritium Front, Tritium Rear set options. The Colt® XSP is consistent in size to the Mustang Pocketlite, but is designed with additional features such as an ambidextrous safeties and a squared off trigger guard that allows for easy mounting of lasers and lights. This model also features a dovetailed front sight, allowing XS® Sights to be the go-to defensive sight upgrade solution for this conceal carry handgun. Made in the USA.

XS® 24/7 Tritium set features a Tritium front sight, Tritium rear; msrp $120. Big Dot® p/n# CM-0011P-5. Standard Dot® p/n# CM-0011P-6.

About XS Sight Systems:

XS® Sight Systems is a family owned business located in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 18 years XS® has been a leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products for civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. XS® 24/7 Tritium gunfighter sights utilize a shallow rear V and visible front Dot, designed for quick front sight acquisition in full to low lighting conditions. The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™ Visit XS® at NRA 2014 in Booth# 6449.

