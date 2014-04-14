XS 24/7 Tritium Express Upgrade: Glock 30S & Glock 41

Fort Worth, TX – XS® Sight Systems announces availability of 24/7 Tritium Express sights to upgrade Glock® 30S and Glock® 41 handguns; available in Big Dot® or Standard Dot® Tritium Front, Tritium Rear set options. The Glock® 30S combines a .45 auto round with a slimmer, conceal carry friendly sized frame. Slightly larger, the Glock® 41 has a longer barrel and slide providing weight distribution and balance which helps reduce muzzle flip and felt recoil. This specific XS® Sight part number also accommodates Glock® 20,21,29,30 and 37 models and continues to reign as one of the most popular aftermarket tritium upgrades that XS® manufacturers. Kit comes complete with red thread locker, delrin punch and sight install tool. 100% Made in the USA.

XS® 24/7 Tritium set features a Tritium front sight, Tritium rear; msrp $120. Big Dot® p/n# GL-0002S-5 | Standard Dot® p/n# GL-0002S-6.

About XS Sight Systems:

XS® Sight Systems is a family owned business located in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 18 years XS® has been a leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products for civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. XS® 24/7 Tritium gunfighter sights utilize a shallow rear V and visible front Dot, designed for quick front sight acquisition in full to low lighting conditions. The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™ Visit XS® at NRA 2014 in Booth# 6449.

Find upgrades for your personal conceal/carry, rifle and shotgun aftermarket by visiting www.xssights.com or emailing catalog@xssights.com. Available on manufacture models direct thru Marlin, Remington, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, DPMS Panther Arms, Mossberg, North American Arms, Colt, Kahr, Beretta, Springfield Armory and Henry Rifles.