XS® Sight Systems Receives Agency Approval from Perry Police Department

Lights, Sights, Lasers™ Tour brings opportunity for LE/MIL Students to experience XS® Sight Systems upgrades for duty-issued weapons.

Fort Worth, TX – Nearly forty students from surrounding local and Federal agencies attended the first stop of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour on February 20th & 21st. The FREE accredited training program hosted at the ALS/AMTEC Training Center in Perry, Florida provided attendees the opportunity to experience the benefits offered by the integration of lights, sights, and weapon-mounted lasers.

“The response from students who attended the first Lights, Sights, Lasers Tour location in Perry, Florida has been phenomenal. Having a hands-on opportunity to experience the advantages of XS Sight Systems in live-fire demonstrations, and using the Glass Assault Tool (GAT) to breach vehicle glass in scenario-based training situations, is crucial to the end-user having success in using unfamiliar products. As a result of this Tour, we have had multiple individual student purchases and have also received Agency Approval from the Perry Police Department allowing XS Sights upgrades to duty weapons. With the continued support of Wes Doss and the Khyber Team we are able to educate and break through common myths associated with Lights, Sights and Lasers in a professional accredited training environment,” said Stephanie Pastusek of XS Sight Systems.

“The opportunity to present the LSL program on the new ALS/AMTEC Training Center was outstanding!” said Wes Doss, Senior Trainer and Lead Instructor of the Lights, Sights, Lasers program. “Their facility is outstanding and support from our Host and training center staff went above and beyond to make our time in Perry a real success.”

Supporting sponsors of the Lights, Sights, Lasers 2014 US Tour have partnered to bring accredited training through Wes Doss of Khyber Interactive Associates and is intended for firearms instructors and tactical officers along with law enforcement and military professionals assigned to specialty details/assignments. This one-day (8 hour) accredited workshop is being hosted by ten departments from Florida to Washington State and is no-cost to the attending student; for additional Tour information visit http://www.LSLTour.com. Class sizes are limited and pre-registration is required. Follow the Tour on www.facebook.com/LightsSightsLasers.