REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics

XS Sight Systems Receives Positive Reviews

May 11, 2007 02:00 PM

What the Industry Leaders are Saying

“Absolutely the fastest combat sight available for your gun.”
Dave Douglas
Editor American Cop Magazine
www.americancopmagazine.com


“The fastest self defense sights I know of”
Bill Laughridge
Cylinder & Slide
American Pistolsmiths Guild
2005 Pistolsmith of the year.
www.cylinder-slide.com

“If there is a chance that your target will be moving and
trying to shoot/kill you, and you will be moving too, XS Sights are the
way to go.”
- Paul Markel-Custom Combat Handguns 2007


“Just finished Gunsite 556 and wanted to say how beautifully your XS white stripe 24/7 carbine sight performed. ... the system enabled me to hit with accuracy & speed under all light conditions. ... quick, simple, combat durable...”
- Eric Olds - Gunsite Adjunct Instructor

For more information, visit www.XSights.com.