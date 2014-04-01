XS Upgraded: Bersa BP9cc

Fort Worth, TX – XS® Sight Systems announces the release of Big Dot® and Standard Dot® upgrade options for the Bersa® BP9cc. Available as a 24/7 Tritium or Express Tritium Set, the XS® Sight shallow ‘v’ paired with our visible one dot front sight is made for quick front sight acquisition; just dot the i. The Bersa® BP9cc slim polymer frame 9mm is designed with a picatinny rail, loaded chamber indicator and an ambidextrous magazine release. Upgrade your conceal carry with The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™

XS® 24/7 Tritium set features a Tritium front sight, Tritium rear; msrp $120.

Big Dot® p/n# BS-0001S-5. Standard Dot® p/n# BS-0001S-6.

XS® Express Tritium set features a Tritium front, White-stripe rear; msrp $90.

Big Dot® p/n# BS-0001S-3. Standard Dot® p/n# BS-0001S-4.

About XS Sight Systems:

XS® Sight Systems is a family owned business located in Fort Worth, Texas. For over 18 years XS® has been a leader in precision manufacturing of practical hunting and combat effective tactical products for civilian, law enforcement and military professionals. XS® 24/7 Tritium gunfighter sights utilize a shallow rear V and visible front Dot, designed for quick front sight acquisition in full to low lighting conditions. The Fastest Sights in Any Light.™ Visit XS® at NRA 2014 in Booth# 6449.

Find upgrades for your personal conceal/carry, rifle and shotgun aftermarket by visiting www.xssights.com or emailing catalog@xssights.com. Available on manufacture models direct thru Marlin, Remington, Smith & Wesson, Ruger, DPMS Panther Arms, Mossberg, North American Arms, Colt, Kahr, Beretta, Springfield Armory and Henry Rifles.