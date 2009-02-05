Bushnell Lands Government Contract To Supply Elite Spotting Scopes

Overland Park, KS. - The U.S. Government has awarded Bushnell Outdoor Products a contract for a special military version of the Elite® 15-45x60mm spotting scopes. The spotting scopes will be used by multi-national forces around the world. Bushnell started shipping the units in late 2008.



Elite 15-45x60 features a compact design that is easy to carry and quickly set up. Bushnell will make some modifications to the spotting scopes to meet military specifications. The new contract is a continuation of previous purchases that Bushnell has been fulfilling for the U.S. Government.



“The continued reliance by multi-national forces on our Elite spotting scope is a testament to their optical performance and ability to stand up to hard tactical use in the field,” said Rob Gates, Bushnell Director of Sales for Military and Law Enforcement



Elite spotting scopes are engineered with only the finest materials including ED Prime Extra-Low Dispersion Fluorite glass and premium PC-3® phase-corrected BaK-4 porro prisms. They offer extraordinary brightness and color fidelity, and the ED Glass delivers amazing color resolution and contrast. Fully multi-coated optics produce sharp, bright images at the longest ranges.



For more information on Bushnell Products visit www.bushnell.com or call 800-423-3537 for consumer inquiries.



Bushnell Outdoor Products is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer products based in Overland Park, Kansas. Bushnell Outdoor Products sells its products worldwide under the Bushnell®, Tasco®, Serengeti®, Bollé®, Uncle Mike’s Law Enforcement®, Stoney Point®, Hoppe’s®, Butler Creek®, Kolpin®, Final Approach® and Simmons® brand names. For information about any of these brands or products, please contact Bushnell Public Relations at (913) 752-6105.