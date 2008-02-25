LaserMax Goes Green

Rochester, NY – LaserMax, Inc. is pleased to announce the newest member of their Uni-Max™ family of stackable rail-mounted weapons accessories, the Uni-Max Green™ laser sight. Like the Uni-Max Red™ laser, this new device features patented rail mounts on the top and bottom surfaces, compatible with all Picatinny and Weaver mounting systems. Uniquely LaserMax, the Uni-Max Green is, in fact, a laser sight within a universally compatible Picatinny rail. Tactical lights, IR devices and even red-dot and reflex optics can be mounted both on top of and under the Uni-Max as it transitions quickly and smoothly from handguns to submachine guns, shotguns, carbines and rifles. The Uni-Max Green was designed for use on any weapon and any accessory with a rail mounting surface.

Green laser sights offer the highest visibility and fastest acquisition for the unaided human eye. Driven by U.S. military demand, the Research & Development team at LaserMax has applied the same technology to Uni-Max Green for individual military personnel, law enforcement, security professionals, and private citizens who demand the most efficient and effective laser sights. To identify the advantages of the green color spectrum, one simply has to turn Uni-Max Green on and compare it with any Class IIIa red laser. Uni-Max Green appears visibly brighter and stronger in any lighting environment.

Until now, the only green lasers commercially available have been bulky, fragile and even dangerous for use on small arms. In contrast, Uni-Max Green is only the size of a pocket matchbox and weighs less than one ounce. Despite its small dimensions, Uni-Max Green is a rugged precision instrument – superbly accurate, energy efficient, combat-tough, weather-worthy and pulsing for highest visibility and fastest retinal ID.

Pulsing at 10pps with an output of 5mW (the maximum power commercially allowed by law), Uni-Max Green features adjustable windage and elevation settings for exacting alignment. These user settings are guaranteed to hold zero after battery changes. Operated by an ambidextrous sliding switch or remote momentary-on pressure pad (optional), the durable FRN (Fiberglass Reinforced Nylon) body houses the unit’s two lithium button cell batteries as well as an alignment tool for convenient field use.

Built entirely in the USA, LaserMax is proud to produce a product that civilians and serving troops alike can rely on with pride and confidence. Uni-Max Green retails for $399.00, and can be purchased through fine shooting sports retailers nationwide. Discount pricing will be available for military and law enforcement personnel purchasing direct.

All LaserMax products are designed and manufactured in LaserMax’s state-of-the-art facility in Rochester, New York. For more information or to request product images or samples, please contact Cory Walton at 1-800-LASER-03, ext. 364.