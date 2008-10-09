New 8 and 10x Safari Pro Compact Binoculars Seres Offered by Steiner Germany

Safari Light Weight, Travel and Sporting Binoculars Offer Bright Image Resolution with Rugged Armored Coverings for Demanding Use

MOORESTOWN, N.J.– Steiner Binoculars, Germany, is now offering new 8X30 Poro Prism and 8X22 and 10X26 Pocket, Roof Prism Binoculars in their Entry Level, Safari Pro Line.

The new, Safari Pro 8X30 is housed in a rugged Makrolon, armored and shockproof body that offers a one time, Auto Focus from 25 yds. to infinity. These binoculars, because of their comfortable price, and being fast and easy to use, and will be a favorite for those who are buying their first binocular or are trading up.

Either the of the new Roof Prism 8X22 and 10X26 Safari Pro, Pocket Binoculars make perfect “First Binocular” or a dandy back up Bino for the purse, pocket or glove compartment. The optics filter out harmful UV light, are shockproof rugged, and priced right making either a great binocular value. The pocket binoculars are perfect for travel, watching sporting events and Watchable Wildlife.

The new Safari Binoculars will be available in 2008.

Steiner Binoculars are made in Germany and marketed in North America by Pioneer Research, 97 Foster Road, Suite 5, Moorestown, N.J. 08057. Tel. 1-800-257-7742. Visit the Steiner website at www.steiner-binoculars.com for more information.

