Beretta Launches New Ad Campaign For Px4 Storm Handgun

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta recently announced the launch a new advertising campaign for its Px4 Storm handgun. The new campaign includes several full-page executions in addition to a series of fractional pages.

“We’re excited about this new campaign and believe we are putting information in front of the consumer that clearly describes the superior performance of Beretta’s Px4 Storm,” said Ryan Muety, Director of Marketing for Beretta USA. “Each ad tells how the world-famous and combat proven Beretta M9 has contributed to the development of the Beretta Px4 Storm, and the fractional pages are used to elaborate on specific feature and benefits of the Px4, such as capacity, reliability and durability.”

The ads are now running in magazines specifically targeting handgun enthusiasts as well as a several broader-reaching firearms publications with large circulations. According to Muety, more than 30 insertions are planned this year with a combined circulation of about six million. The campaign was created by the De Plano Group, an advertising agency in New York.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

