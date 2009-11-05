Beretta Offers Waterfowlers Two Great Choices with Purchase of Xtrema2 Shotgun

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA is offering two great deals with the purchase of a new Xtrema2 shotgun.

Beretta has extended its Xtrema2 Gear Promotion through December 31st. Now through the end of the year purchase any new Beretta Xtrema2 shotgun with Kick-Off ® and receive $300 Xtrema Gear package for free, or buy a new Xtrema2 without Kick-Off® and receive the Kick-Off unit for free. The gear package includes game bag, field bag, hunting pack with stool, and a leather trimmed Beretta cap.

“With this promotion everyone can experience the advantage of the best waterfowling shotgun on the planet,” said Mike Vrooman, Beretta’s Shotgun Marketing Manager. “Combine the patented Beretta Gas Operating System, which is the most reliable system you can buy, with our exclusive waterproofing Aqua-Technology® and you can be sure that your Xtrema2 will work no matter what the conditions.”

For additional information on the Xtrema2 promotion, visit www.berettausa.com. To take advantage of this promotion, visit a Beretta dealer.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.