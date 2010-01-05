Beretta Shipping New A400 Xplor Shotgun and Stepping Up Marketing Support in 2010

ACCOKEEK, MD - Following the international launch of the A400 Xplor just over a month ago, shipments of the new shotgun are rolling out full force to the Beretta dealer network and to other major retailers.

The Xplor was available for purchase at a limited number of dealer and other retail locations in mid- November, however the new shipment puts this shotgun on shelves for purchase across the country.

The A400 Xplor Unico, Beretta’s new semiautomatic shotgun features cutting-edge technologies and the world’s most advanced performance and engineering solutions – all designed for exceptional performance. According to Ryan Muety, Director of Marketing at Beretta USA, “Initial reviews have produced very favorable comments and we’re planning significant marketing support for 2010, not only for this new product but across all our product lines.”

Beretta which manufactures a full range of semiautomatic and over-and-under shotguns, as well as handgun and branded apparel and accessories, in addition to Sako and TIkka rifles will continue a multi-media marketing effort touching consumers with print and television, on the web, through its mail order catalog and as well through various consumer event and shows such as the NRA convention. In 2010 Beretta will continue to be the main sponsor of such shows as Grateful Nation, Wild & Raw, Waterfowler’s Edge, Under Wild Skies, The Bucks of Tecomate and The World of Beretta, in addition to sponsorship presence in other television shows.

Beretta’s print presence will increase in 2010 with the addition of publications and insertions consisting primarily of ads focusing on the features and benefits of key Beretta products.

“We know that in this economic environment people are making tough decisions about necessary purchases and discretionary spending is certainly down,” said Gary Ramey, VP Sales and Marketing at Beretta USA. “That means for someone out there considering buying a new shotgun or rifle, or purchasing a handgun for the first time it’s even more important for them to feel informed and confident in the quality of the brand they are considering.”

According to Muety, Beretta has a robust promotions calendar scheduled for 2010 using some of the broadcast and print schedule to support these initiatives. There is also a renewed emphasis on providing product collateral to the dealer organization, and Beretta will be issuing a suite of newly revised product brochures early this year. Rounding out the support materials is a comprehensive POP selection designed to support key products and promotions throughout the year.

“We are really taking a close look at what our dealers need in order to be most helpful to their customers and making sure they have the tools necessary to be successful in 2010,” said Ramey.

About Beretta

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.