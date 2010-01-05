Beretta Shotgun, Rifle and Apparel Receive Top Awards in 2009

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta received top awards for new products in both shotgun and rifle categories during 2009. In addition, one of the Beretta field jackets garnered an editorial award for both its function and style. Beretta products have received nearly a dozen industry awards in the past two years and have been recognized by several publications from outside the firearms industry.

2009 was a good year for Beretta which, in addition to specific product awards, received significant editorial coverage by way of product reviews and feature articles published throughout the year.

The Beretta SV10 Perennia received the Golden Bullseye Award from the NRA’s American Rifleman publication earlier this year, recognizing it as the best over-and-under shotgun of the year. The SV10 also was given Four Stars by the editors at Outdoor Life Magazine who ranked it exceptionally high in the areas of craftsmanship, performance and value.

The newly redesigned Sako 85 Finnlight ST also captured the attention of editors at Outdoor Life and earned the Editor’s Choice receiving the “Excellent” rating in hunting rifles for both workmanship and performance.

“We’re all proud to see our products win awards, said Chip Klass, Beretta’s Marketing Manager for Sako and Tikka rifles, but from a marketing manager’s standpoint it is also important to know that we’re making products consumers will want to buy. “

This year Beretta apparel also received an award. In addition to being included in numerous reviews for hunting gear, Beretta’s men’s down hunting jacket earned a place within The Land Report’s “Gear of the Year” list, being cited for its performance and style both in and out of the field.

“Beretta is very pleased to have its products selected for recognition by these publication,” said Gary Ramey, VP Sales and Marketing for Beretta USA. “We know consumers are interested in hearing the experts’ evaluations and opinions on our products, It’s very gratifying to see the products Beretta invests so heavily in be selected for awards among so many other worthy competitors.”

About Beretta

Beretta established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information visit www.berettausa.com.