Sabre Defence Industries Awarded M16 Contract To Support The Troops

NASHVILLE, TN (July 15, 2008)- Sabre Defence Industries, LLC, a government contractor for the manufacture of machine gun parts and accessories and commercial XR15 rifles, is proud to announce that Sabre Defence has been awarded an IDIQ contract for a minimum of 4,952 M16A3 and 702 M16A4 rifles to support the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and foreign military customers. Nine bids were received with Sabre being only the third company in the 45-year M16 history, besides Colt and FN, to be awarded a contract to supply a Mil-Spec M16 to the U.S. government.

The M16 project will take place at Sabre Defence’s Nashville, Tennessee facility and is expected to be completed by end of December, 2010. Sabre’s growing reputation as a top quality manufacturer of XR model rifles in the commercial market will not be affected by the military contract. Production continues to meet demand of the highly accurate XR15A3 series rifles and new models are scheduled to be released in the coming months.

For more information on any of Sabre Defence’s rifles, handguns, or barrel assemblies, log on to www.sabredefence.com or call 615-333-0077.



About Sabre Defence Industries:

Founded in the USA in 2002, Sabre Defence Industries, LLC, manufactures Browning M2 .50-caliber machine guns, barrels, and precision engineered XR15 rifles and assemblies for the commercial, law enforcement and the military markets. Sabre Defence is an ISO 9001-2000 certified company with factories in the United Kingdom and the United States.