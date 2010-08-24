Tactical Intent Group Introduces its New Product that Enhances Rifle Grip

Lexington, KY – New rail covers have improved grip.

Tactical Intent Group has introduced the first in a a line of products for the AR15, to enhance the gripping surface and allow for easy installation anywhere along the rail area without the use of unreliable clips. Tactical users have found the diamond knurl surface to be comfortable and secure, with or without gloves. According to a Special Ops trainer that used Kwikguard, “The grip is great, very firm and controlling.” A tactical police officer in Alabama said, “The Kwikguards provided a solid purchase both with and without gloves. The combination of knurling and raised grooves kept my hand in place through every drill.”

These US-made rail covers snap into place, so they can be placed virtually anywhere on the rail without removing most accessories. They pop on with an audible snap and remain on the rail until removed. Reviewing the Kwikguard rail cover, a police officer in Ohio said, “I placed the covers on my rifle before I instructed a 3-day basic patrol rifle course. I ran my rifle fairly hard in those 3 days. On more than one occasion, my rifle bounced off of the deck or a piece of cover. The covers stayed attached and never broke.”

The KwikGuard rail covers are designed to fit any MIL-STD-1913, Picatinny, accessory rail to provide a good gripping surface and protect unused rail space. The covers have a low profile in order to add the least possible bulk to the gripping area.

The Kwikguard rail covers are currently available in 3 different lengths, 6 1/8”, 5 5/8” and 1 7/8”. In addition, the rail covers are manufactured in 4 different colors: black, flat dark earth, foliage green and olive drab. The Kwikguard rail covers are manufactured by Tactical Intent Group in Lexington, KY, a division of the current contract holder for the military M4/M5 rail adapter systems. They also manufacture the standard issue rail covers for the US Army. The Kwikguard rail covers are made from the same tough, heat-resistant nylon as the product for the US Army.

Additional information about the product can be found at www.kwikguard.com.

Contact: Richard McInteer kwikguard@molders.com 781 Enterprise Drive Lexington, KY Ph: 859-231-0031