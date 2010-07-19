Beretta Congratulates U.S.A. Shooting Medal Winners at ISSF World Cup Lonato, Italy

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta U.S.A. congratulates Haley Dunn and Vincent Hancock of USA Shooting for their medal-winning finishes at World Cup Lonato, Italy the first of four Word Cup venues this year

USA Shooting and Beretta Team Shooter Haley Dunn headed into the final round of Women’s Skeet with a one-target lead, indicative of the strong competition from the lineup of international shooters. Dunn took 24 of 25 targets earning her the Gold Medal with 73 targets in total. This is Dunn’s sixth gold in ISSF competition.

U.S. Army Sergeant Vincent Hancock, another USA Shooting Team member captured the Bronze medal in Men’s Skeet after impressive shooting in the final round where he took 25 of 25 targets.

Both Dunn and Hancock put in impressive performances at Lonato and the season is just warming up. According to Carlton Nether who manages shooters for Beretta USA, the next World Cup Competition is in July in Munich, Germany. This is the first qualifying venue for the 2012 Olympics, and Dunn and Hancock with their Beretta DT-10 shotguns are expected to be among the 2500 shooters at this event.

The Beretta model DT-10 shotgun has appeared in the hands of many medal winners over its ten-year history including Dunn and Hancock. Now with Beretta’s Victory Promotion shooting enthusiasts who purchase a competition model shotgun, including the world famous Beretta DT-10 can also receive up to $300 in shooting gear. See a Beretta dealer for details or visit www.berettausa.com.