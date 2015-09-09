Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) Law Enforcement Launches Leasing Program

Accokeek, MD – The purchase of new firearms is often a major capital investment for police departments and law enforcement agencies throughout the United States. Budgets are tight and purchasing agents are finding it increasingly difficult to procure the best equipment for their officers. It is a growing concern when that equipment is a duty firearm and the safety of the officer depends on having the best. This is why Beretta Defense Technologies is proud to introduce a simple and quick way to fund new equipment.

Stefano Itri, Vice President of Beretta USA BDT Sales stated, “Beretta Defense Technologies has found a partner, Community Leasing Partners, a division of Community First National Bank of Manhattan, Kansas, to offer a solution to overcome the budget obstacles faced by police departments and agencies nationwide. Our goal is to make the process of buying the best equipment, simple, quick and more importantly, affordable.” This program offers lease-to-own options on the full line of Beretta Law Enforcement pistols, shotguns, and rifles, enabling agencies to provide the very best firearms and related equipment all within existing capital and operating budgets. We are very excited to work with such a well-established municipal lending organization in a manner that aids in relieving the financial burdens that police departments and agencies are faced with in today’s fiscal environments.”

The advantages to leasing are obvious.

- Removes reliance on uncertain grant funds and budgets

- Manage cash flow with flexible payments that suit unique budget requirements

- Purchase equipment at today’s prices and pay with tomorrow’s dollars

- Ensures all firearms are matched in terms of age and performance

- Eliminates the need for large, up-front cash outlays

- Low interest rates available to qualified political subdivisions

- Flexible payment terms from 1 to 5 years, at the end of the financial term you own the equipment

Blake Kaus, Vice President and Director of Leasing said: “Community Leasing Partners is certainly excited about our partnership with Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT), arguably the most recognizable name in the firearms industry. BDT has always been known to offer innovative solutions to customer’s needs, and the BDT Law Enforcement Leasing Program is yet another industry leading innovation. By providing such a program, a department can have a more predictable budget, and save time & money through a single purchase compared to purchasing over several years, but more importantly, provide officers with the most up to date and safest firearms available in the market today.”

Who qualifies for leasing through Community Leasing Partners?

- State governments and agencies

- County governments and agencies

- City governments and agencies

- Other public entities & political subdivisions funded by state and local taxes

To learn more about how Beretta Defense Technologies and Community Leasing Partners can help you outfit your agency with the best law enforcement firearms available, contact your regional Beretta Defense Technologies Sales Manager. Please check the BDT Pages http://www.beretta.com/en-us/bdt/ to contact your area Sales Manager.

About Community Leasing Partners

Community Leasing Partners (CLP), a Division of Community First National Bank, is a recognized leader and direct lender in the public safety markets, and through its members, has provided almost a billion dollars of public safety financing. CLP currently represents several leading manufacturers of apparatus and equipment in the public safety industry, offering unique programs, and unparalleled flexibility and customer service. CLP offers a variety of financing programs and terms for all types of essential equipment. For additional information, visit www.clpusa.net.

About Beretta Defense Technologies:

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) is the strategic alliance of four Beretta Holding defense companies (including Beretta, Benelli, Sako and Steiner) that provide products and services to enable superior performance in the Defense and Law Enforcement communities. State-of-the-art machinery, extensive research and development capabilities, and long-standing worldwide experiences allow BDT products to respond to the ever-changing needs of defense and security personnel. These Beretta companies employ nearly 600 individuals within the United States with locations in California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Virginia. For additional information visit http://www.beretta.com/en-us/bdt/

About Beretta