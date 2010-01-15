Beretta Introduces a New Home Defense Product - The TX4 Storm Shotgun at 2010 Shot Show

ACCOKEEK, MD - New for 2010, the Beretta Tx4 Storm represents yet another solution in Beretta’s line of home-defense options. The shotgun incorporates decades of Beretta’s experience perfecting the gas operated semi-automatic design. “The reduced felt recoil, a characteristic of the gas operating system, is complemented by the infallible reliability Beretta shotguns are known for”, said Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Tactical Marketing for Beretta USA Corp.

Weighing under 6 ½ pounds, the compact Tx4 Storm shotgun, with its 18” barrel, is very maneuverable, while maintaining a 5+1 round capacity. Like the Cx4, the shotgun’s length of pull may be adjusted with ½” spacers (one included), while the soft rubber grip inlays on the stock and fore-end ensure a firm grip in all situations.

A metal Picatinny rail is mounted to the receiver to accept a variety of optics or the included rugged and fully adjustable ghost ring sight. Adopting Beretta’s new Optimabore HP choke tube system, the included choke may be replaced with several optional accessories. Like the rest of the Storm family (Px4 Storm pistols and Cx4 Storm carbines), the Tx4 may be accessorized to meet the demanding needs of today’s shooter.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.