Beretta Receives Sporting Classics’ “Award of Excellence” for Its New Semiautomatic Shotgun the A400 Xplor

ACCOKEEK, MD - For the second consecutive year Beretta USA has received Sporting Classics’ “Award of Excellence”. The Beretta A400 Xplor has been recognized by Sporting Classics as the best new shotgun of 2009.



Each year Sporting Classics editors nominate products from across a range of categories to be reviewed and then voted upon to determine those products and services most deserving of this prestigious designation. This year’s award marks the sixth time Beretta has received an “Award of Excellence”.

“The folks at Beretta put a great deal of thought into the A400 Xplor. With its light weight, superb balance and soft recoil, it’s equally well-suited to a quail wagon or a goose blind,” said Bob Matthews, Sporting Classics Shotguns Columnist.

According to Mike Vrooman, Shotgun Marketing Manager at Beretta USA, the 3½” 12 gauge Beretta Xplor uses proprietary technology that enables it to shoot all types of 12-gauge shells with uncompromised performance, while weighing one pound less than other 3½” 12-gauge shotguns. “The A400 Xplor is like a 3” semiautomatic that fires 3½” shells– and it is the cleanest, lightest, fastest and most versatile 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun on the market today,” said Vrooman.

The Beretta Xplor will be on display at the 2010 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, NV. A special presentation about this revolutionary new shotgun and a reception celebrating Sporting Classics Award of Excellence will be held on Wednesday, January 20th at 4:30pm in the Beretta Booth (#13454).

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.