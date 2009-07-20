Beretta Releases New Web-Based Dealer Tool Providing Greater Visibility into Systems and Expediting Order Processing Time

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA recently released the 2.0 version of its proprietary dealer tool Beretta Interactive Order Form – or BIOF.

As a B2B tool, this password-protected web site (www.berettausa.org) allows dealers direct access to Beretta USA’s ordering system. Using BIOF, dealers are able to place orders directly into the BUSA system, as well as view available inventory 24 hours a day. Orders are entered instantaneously eliminating the constraints and frustrations of having to do business in an eight-hour window.



Ugo Muffolini, who is overseeing the BIOF project and site at Beretta, worked very closely with TOPGRAF, the developer of the site, to ensure that technologies successfully used in other industries (such as the appliance industry) were adapted to meet the unique needs of firearms dealers. According to Muffolini, “it was also important to make learning and using the system simple- we didn’t want to add work. By making the BIOF system simple, for example, we reduced the time it takes to fill out orders because once a dealer places their first order any future forms pulled up on the system are nearly 80% complete- with pertinent account information already filled in.”

Once a dealer is enrolled, BIOF provides that dealer with access to the full listing of Beretta products including firearms, parts, accessories and apparel. The site includes product images and descriptions in addition to detailed mechanical drawings for aid in specifying parts orders. While the site offers a lot of new information direct to the Beretta dealer network, many familiar graphic elements have also been incorporated to help minimize the learning curve.

“The idea behind this web site is to provide greater assistance to our dealers. As a manufacture and a business partner, Beretta wanted to give our dealers access to tools that help them manage their business and meet their customers’ expectations,” said Christopher Merritt, General Manager, Beretta USA.

