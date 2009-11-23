Beretta Unveils New A400 Xplor Unico Shotgun In Worldwide Web Reveal

ACCOKEEK, MD - After weeks of teaser campaigns, speculation in blog reports, press events in Italy and the U.S., Beretta has unveiled the A400 Xplor Unico – a semiautomatic shotgun that features cutting-edge technologies and the world’s most advanced performance and engineering solutions all designed for exceptional performance.

The Xplor underwent 3 years of development, 8,000 hours of engineering, 2,000 hours of testing and more than 100,000 rounds fired through prototypes and production models. The 3½” 12 gauge Beretta Xplor uses proprietary technology that enables it to shoot all types of 12 gauge shells with uncompromised performance, yet it weighs one pound less than other 3½” 12 gauge shotguns. The A400 Xplor is like a 3” semiautomatic that fires 3½” shells– and it is the cleanest, lightest, fastest and most versatile 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun on the market today.

Expect the unexpected: performance beyond any expectation.

The A400 Xplor integrates the following exclusive, unrivaled technologies setting new standards in the field of 12 gauge semiautomatics:

Unico , Exclusive technology providing uncompromised performance, with every type of 12 gauge shell (24g - 64g, 2¾” – 3½” shells).

, Exclusive technology providing uncompromised performance, with every type of 12 gauge shell (24g - 64g, 2¾” – 3½” shells). Kick-off3 , World’s best recoil reduction (up to 70% less recoil). A third hydraulic damper added inside the stock bolt further reduces recoil and mechanical stress.

, World’s best recoil reduction (up to 70% less recoil). A third hydraulic damper added inside the stock bolt further reduces recoil and mechanical stress. Blink , The world’s fastest gas operating system (36% faster) is also the cleanest. A new piston elastic band cleans the internal part of the cylinder and prevents gas from exiting the valve, while the new seal system allows half the gas inside compared to older gas operated models.

, The world’s fastest gas operating system (36% faster) is also the cleanest. A new piston elastic band cleans the internal part of the cylinder and prevents gas from exiting the valve, while the new seal system allows half the gas inside compared to older gas operated models. Steelium , The best barrels in the world, these are made from steel meeting exclusive Beretta specifications and forging process.

, The best barrels in the world, these are made from steel meeting exclusive Beretta specifications and forging process. Green Receiver, Functional and elegant.

The anodization process is the best corrosion resistant treatment for the aluminum receiver. Beretta has developed new technology that allows for new colors without compromising the corrosion resistance properties of the process.

Go to www.berettausa.com to see for yourself this incredible new 12 gauge semiautomatic shotgun from Beretta, the A400 Xplor Unico.

