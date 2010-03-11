Beretta USA Mail Order Catalog Enters Sixth Year of Publication

ACCOKEEK, MD - The first 2010 issue of Beretta USA’s mail order catalog is now in-home and marks the sixth year the spring catalog has been published.

Ryan Muety, Beretta USA’s Director of Marketing and Consumer Direct, explained that Beretta launched its mail order catalog to provide a new way to promote Beretta-branded apparel and accessories – items related to the hunting and shooting sports. Even though the products offered in the catalog are not firearms, the products offered, like Beretta firearms, reflect the brand’s core characteristics of performance, quality, and innovation.

This is especially evident in Beretta’s new TEQ (pronounced “tech”) Performance Collection. The collection includes a jacket, vest, pant and short and is made of specially engineered polyester. Beretta developed this technical fabric to keep hunters cool, comfortable and protected during warm weather hunting. Lightweight and breathable, this quick-drying fabric is treated also to repel insects and UV rays. The TEQ Performance Collection is featured in Beretta’s Spring catalog.

The jacket from the TEQ Performance Collection is expected to be a particularly popular item this Spring. It packs easily and wears as comfortably as a softly constructed shirt. “It’s a great jacket whether you’re hunting, fishing or hiking,” said Rebecca Etchen, Apparel Manager for Beretta USA, “and with its safari-style it also looks great on the street.”

Beretta plans a total of eight catalog issues this year. Each catalog features apparel for men and women, as well as various accessories such as shooting glasses, belts, hats and gloves. The apparel items include classic hunting apparel, apparel for clay shooting sports, as well as a selection of branded merchandise such as polo shirts, mock-turtlenecks, t-shirts and caps. Discounts are also offered on clearance items.

Beretta’s catalogs have been designed to reflect a selection of apparel and accessories most appropriate for the season, so the Spring catalog includes an extensive collection of items geared towards clay shooting sports. Men will also find seasonal casual wear like sweaters, shirts and jeans.

Each issue of the catalog includes a selection of gun accessories such as holsters, optics and choke tubes, as well as various luggage pieces, range bags, and gun and ammunition cases.

All the merchandise in the catalog is also available on line at Beretta’s website (www.berettausa.com). Customers can request a copy of the catalog on line or by calling 1-800-BERETTA.

About Beretta

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.