Beretta USA Team Shooter Leo Harrison III Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA congratulates Leo Harrison III on his induction into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. Enshrinement Ceremonies were held at the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center where Harrison was one of 15 individuals to receive the honor. Harrison was enshrined in the National Trapshooting Hall of Fame in 1998.

Harrison, who shoots a Beretta DT10 Trident Combo shotgun, has more than four dozen Missouri State Trap Shooting titles and is Missouri’s top Trap shooter. Harrison also excels in non-resident state championships bringing home 12 of those titles last year. Additionally he captured more than 20 trophies at the 2009 Grand American tournament including besting neatly 3400 other shooters to finish as High Over-All Champion.

“Leo’s induction to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame is well deserved, we congratulate him on this achievement and we’re extremely proud he chooses to be a member of Team Beretta,” said Mike Vrooman, Beretta USA’s Shotgun Marketing Manager. “His accomplishments on the trap field are astonishing and he is a credit to the shooting sports.”

Most recently Harrison captured High Over-All and High All-Around at the Spring Grand in Tuscon, Arizona.

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.