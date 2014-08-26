Del-Ton teams up with 3-Gun Nation pro shooter, Tommy Smith

Elizabethtown, NC - 3 Gun Nation pro shooter, Tommy Smith of Fuquay Varina, North Carolina has teamed up with Del-Ton as his rifle sponsor.

As an up and coming shooter in the 3 Gun Nation pro series, Smith is currently ranked 22nd in the nation moving rapidly through the ranks in his first year of competitive shooting in this series. He shoots in the Tactical Optics division which is typically loaded with experienced, competitive shooters.

“I’m excited about teaming up with Del-Ton As a 3 Gun Nation Pro shooter, my gear means everything. I shoot in a game where fractions of a second separate shooters, so reliability is of the utmost importance. That’s why I choose Del-Ton. They offer reliability and important features at a great price.”

2014 Highlights

•Qualified for 3 Gun Nation Pro Series

•Placed 6th in Tactical Optics at 2014 Bushmaster Tarheel 3-gun Challenge

•Placed 15th in 2014 3 Gun Nation Southwest Regional Championship

•Placed 4th overall in 2014 Colt 3 Man 3 Gun Championships

Smith will be competing at the 2014 3 Gun Nation Pro Series Event #4 at the US Shooting Academy in Tulsa, Oklahoma on September 27th.

About Del-Ton Incorporated

Del-Ton Incorporated is a manufacturer of quality AR-15-style modern sporting rifles and an online supplier for custom rifle kits, parts, upgrades, accessories, and optics. Based in Elizabethtown, N.C., all rifles and components for Del-Ton products are made in the U.S.A. and Del-Ton rifles carry a lifetime warranty for the original purchaser. Visit www.del-ton.com for detailed product information.