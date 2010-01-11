E2 Enhanced Ergonomics from SIG SAUER®

A New Look and Feel for the Classic P226® & P229®

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, Inc., the leading manufacturer of commercial, law enforcement, and military firearms, has introduced the E2 Enhanced Ergonomics versions of the benchmark P226 & P229 series of pistols. The SIG SAUER E2 models provide improved handling for a wider range of shooters than ever before in two of the most popular SIG handgun platforms.

The E2 Enhanced Ergonomics P226 & P229 build on the successful components that have made the P226 & P229 the choice of armed professionals world-wide. The newly designed one-piece modular grip with improved texture reduces area in the back strap and overall circumference, providing a better fit over a wider range of hand sizes. The modular grip snaps securely in place eliminating the need for grip screws. A lanyard loop is standard. E2 models feature the innovative Short Reset Trigger (SRT) system providing a 60% reduction in trigger reset. E2 models also include a reduced reach trigger, providing an even better fit for shooters with smaller hands. A redesigned decocking lever can be combined with an optional ergonomic slide catch lever for a reduced profile; ideal for high two-hand grip techniques. Both models feature a frame machined from 7075-T6 aircraft grade aluminum with a black hard coat anodize finish, and integral accessory rail for tactical accessories. Slides are machined from a stainless steel billet and coated with a proprietary Nitron finish for long lasting durability and corrosion resistance. The E2 version of the P229 adds even more features. Updated slide design replicates the classic look and feel of the P226 and P228 with a robust new external extractor that enhances reliability and durability. A new magazine design increases 9mm capacity to 15-rounds in a flush-fit profile – that’s two more rounds more than the standard P229, and the same capacity as the P226.

The E2 Enhanced Ergonomics P226 & P229 are currently available in 9mm with Nitron finish and SIGLITE Night Sights. Both models ship in a hard carry case with three 15-round magazines and have an MSRP of $1,149.00. For more information, log on to www.sigsauer.com.

About SIG SAUER, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc. is the largest member of a worldwide business group of firearms manufacturers that includes J.P. Sauer & Sohn and Blaser GmbH in Germany and Swiss Arms AG in Switzerland. This global network of companies gives SIG SAUER a world-class firearms knowledge base, unparalleled design expertise, and extensive manufacturing capacity, enabling the company to respond quickly and effectively to changing market conditions and the needs of its military, law enforcement, and commercial markets worldwide. SIG SAUER is an ISO 9001: 2000 certified company with over 385 employees. For more information on SIG SAUER or any of its products, or the SIG SAUER Academy, log on to www.sigsauer.com.