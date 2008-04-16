FNH USA ● Leupold Announce Benefit Long Range Precision Shooting Competition

McLean, Va.—FNH USA is proud to once again co-sponsor the FNH USA ● Leupold Long Range Precision Shooting Competition in Ft. Meade, Md., June 9-13, 2008. The event is co-hosted by Baltimore County PD Tactical Section and U.S. Capitol Police C.E.R.T.

Thirty teams representing the finest civilian, military, law enforcement and special operations organizations will participate in five days of marksmanship. It is a training exercise as well as offering the opportunity for rival teams engaged in high power rifle shooting to compete. Participation is by invitation only. Proceeds from registration fees will be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project and Redwing 19 Special Warfare Family Fund.

The mission of the Wounded Warrior Project, a non-profit organization, is to “raise the awareness and enlist the public’s aid for the needs of severely injured service men and women, to help severely injured service members aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs” (www.woundedwarriorproject.org).

The stated mission of the Redwing 19 Special Warfare Family Fund is to collect funds and raise awareness for families of special operations warriors who have been lost someone in combat (www.redwing19.com).

FNH USA is the U.S. sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.

Portland, Oregon-based, Leupold & Stevens, Inc. has been involved in the design, machining and assembly of precision optical instruments and other products for over 100 years.