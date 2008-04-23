FNH USA and NRA Join Forces to Offer Women’s Wilderness Escape in July 2008

McLean, Va.—FNH USA is sponsoring the NRA Women’s Wilderness Escape scheduled for July 16-24, 2008 at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico.

The event is described as a nine-day “get away” opportunity to experience the softer side of firearm education with an exposure to a wide variety of shooting sports activities and an array of enticing hunting and outdoor related activities.

FNH USA will provide many of the firearms used in the program – including semi-automatic pistols, carbines and long-range rifles – as well as providing an FN tactical light and cleaning kit for each participant to use during the event. Ben Voss, of FNH USA, will serve as lead rifle instructor and Jack McMillan will serve on the pistol range and as lead instructor for the long range rifle event.

Participants will learn to shoot rifle silhouette, scoped/tactical carbine, long-range high power rifle, conventional and tactical pistol, historic firearms, shotgun, and archery. Other activities include game calling, orienteering, survival training, Refuse To Be A Victim® Seminar, NRA Wild Turkey Hunter Clinic, Laser Shot (shooting simulator) and a unique day of cowboy action shooting in Coal Canyon. Participants may even spend a night under the Rocky Mountain stars if the weather is favorable. Women attending the Wilderness Escape will be guided by some of the most skilled firearms instructors and outdoor specialists in the country.

For more information, visit http://www.nrahq.org/women/wilderness_escape.asp.

