FNH USA announces title sponsorship of new Versus TV show – 3-Gun Nation

(McLean, Va.) - FNH USA announces its title sponsorship of the new 3-Gun Nation, a championship series of 3-gun shooting events set for broadcast on Versus in July 2010.

Overseen and run by the National 3-Gun Association (N3GA), 3-Gun Nation will afford competitors the opportunity to win a $5,000 cash prize at each of its five qualifying events that will culminate in one championship event where one overall winner will win a $25,000 cash grand prize and the series title. Each episode will feature a dramatic conclusion to determine the winner in which the top eight competitors at the end of the event will go head-to-head on one stage for the win.

The show will be hosted by country music star Mark Wills, an active shooter and new 3-Gun competitor, along with American Rifleman magazine field editor and host of American Guardian, Chad Adams. 3-Gun Nation will air Mondays at 7:30 a.m. EST and Thursdays at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The N3GA will also launch its web site, www.3-GunNation.com, in March. The site will feature original content posted daily – news, feature stories, photos, blogs and professionally produced videos of the events and competitors. Guns and gear will be evaluated and reviewed by outdoor journalists and professional shooters offering insight into what is, perhaps, the most exciting area of the shooting sports.

“The 3-Gun Nation series will bring to light the excitement and drama each amateur and professional shooter experiences in every match as well as show off the coolest guns, gear, and lifestyle that defines the sport,” said Ken Pfau, vice president of law enforcement and commercial sales for FNH USA. “The show will include vignettes with tips and techniques from professional shooters that will be geared to the experienced shooter as well as being helpful to the beginner. We want to welcome everyone to the sport.”

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support. Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.