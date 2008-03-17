FNH USA Doubles Web Site Traffic in One Quarter

McLean, Va.—Traffic to the FNH USA web site has doubled over the past three months.

“We can attribute the increase in traffic to a number of improvements to our site,” says Barbara Sadowy, director of marketing for the commercial and law enforcement division of FNH USA. “We have an interactive dealer locater, a downloadable section with wallpapers and logos, a photo gallery, reviews, and video content. The feel of our site is entirely different – much more exciting and pleasing to the eye.”

FNH USA is also experimenting with various promotions which are posted on the web site and advertised on other web sites. “We know that our web advertising is driving traffic to our site, too” adds Sadowy. “And, we’ve had such success with the promotions; we have extended all of them through April 30, 2008.”

Sadowy also attributes the success of the new site and increased traffic to the appointment of a new web master, Cody Andersen. “He is amazing; he has been the driving force behind the new look and improved content.”

For a look at the new FNH USA web site, visit www.fnhusa.com.