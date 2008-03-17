FNH USA Extends Promotions on Selected Guns Through April

McLean, Va.—FNH USA currently has three promotions running with dealers. Because of the success of the promotions, the end date has been extended to April 30, 2008.

Promotions:

Five-SeveN

With the purchase of an FN Five-SeveN handgun between December 1, 2007 and April 30, 2008, customers can receive 200 rounds of 5.7X28mm SS197SR ammunition, FREE. The ammunition is valued at $90.

FN PS90 Triple Rail or FN FS2000 Tactical

FNH USA offers a free C-More Systems™ CRW Electronic Reflex Sight with the purchase of an FN PS90 Triple Rail (Product Numbers 3818950140, 3818950160, 3848950040 and 3848950060 only) or FN FS2000 (Product Numbers 3835980040 and 3835980060 only) between November 1, 2007 and April 30, 2008 (while supplies last). The sight is valued at $379.

FNP-9 or FNP-40

With a purchase of an FNP-9 or FNP-40 made between August 1, 2007 through April 30, 2008, customers can receive a free FN Shooter’s Pack (includes a Blade-Tech polymer holster, a polymer double magazine pouch, and a polymer training barrel). The Shooter’s Pack is valued at $79.

“We are continuing these promotions because of the positive feedback we’ve gotten from our customers; and, we are always looking for ways to support our dealers,” said Barbara Sadowy, director of marketing for the commercial and law enforcement division of FNH USA.

Details for redeeming these promotional values can be found at www.fnhusa.com.