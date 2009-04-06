FNH USA Midwest Three-Gun Championship set for June 5-7 in Columbia, Mo.

(McLean, Va.) April 6, 2009. FNH USA is pleased to announce the 4th Annual FNH USA Midwest Three-Gun Championship for June 5-7 in Columbia, Mo.

Some of the best three-gun shooters in the country will participate in this event, including Bruce Piatt, Team DPMS, Team FNH USA and Daniel Horner and RobbyJohnson, both of the Army Marksmanship Team. The event begins at 8 am on Friday June 5 and ends with an awards ceremony around noon on Sunday, June 7.

The sponsors are FNH USA, CMMG, DPMS, and Midway USA. Registration forms can be found at www.fnhusa.com.

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.