FNH USA Sponsors Three-Gun Competition in June 2008

McLean, Va—FNH USA is primary sponsor of the Third Annual FNH USA Midwest Three-Gun Championship. Co-sponsored by CMMG, DPMS and Midway USA, the event will be held from Friday, June 6—Sunday, June 8, 2008 in Fayette, Missouri.

The three day event, featuring two days of shooting for 150+ competitors, promises to be both an exciting competition and an enjoyable day on the range. “You will see some of the finest shooters in the country at this event,” says Rick DeMilt, senior vice president of FNH USA. The Team Event will take place on Sunday, June 8 immediately following completion of the match.

Competitors have the opportunity to win a variety of prizes. Over fifty guns are expected to be awarded at the event.

Michael Bane, author and host of the hit Outdoor Channel show, Shooting Gallery, will take part in the competition along with Guns & Ammo writer, Patrick Sweeney, and Bryce Towsley representing American Rifleman.

Registration forms can be found at www.fnhusa.com.

