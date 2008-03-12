FNH USA’s 2008 Stocking Dealer Program: Dealers Can Earn a Free Five-SeveN USG Pistol and Tactical Police Shotgun

McLean, Va. – Details of FNH USA’s exciting 2008 stocking dealer program are as follows: Qualifying dealer orders will earn a free black Five-SeveN USG pistol with a choice of three 20-round magazines (PN 3868929120) or three 10-round magazines (PN 3868929130).

Dealers who purchase two or more packages will earn a free tactical police shotgun for each additional package purchased. Shotguns that qualify include:

• Tactical police shotgun fixed stock – 12 ga, 8-shot, 18” Non back-bored ported barrel, interchangeable choke, fixed buttstock, adjustable A2-type sights (PN 17700)

• Tactical police shotgun fixed stock – 12 ga, 8-shotk, 18” back-bored ported barrel, fixed choke, fixed buttstock, adjustable A-2-type sights (PN 17702)

• Tactical police shotgun – 12 ga, 8-shot, 18” back-bored ported barrel, fixed choke, collapsible buttstock, adjustable A2-type sights (PN 17703)

• Tactical police shotgun – 12 ga, 8-shot, 18” non back-bored ported barrel, interchangeable choke, collapsible buttstock (PN 17705)

The stocking dealer package consists of one (1) each of the below-listed firearms and may include any model of same:

FS2000 carbine

PS90 carbine

FNP 9 pistol

FNP 40 pistol

FNP 45 pistol

Five-SeveN pistol

All purchases must be made through FNH USA authorized distributors.

Qualifying dealers should forward copies of distributor invoices and an FFL to FNH USA, PO Box 697, McLean, VA 22101. Upon receipt of the documentation, the free products will be shipped directly out of FNH USA inventory. FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.