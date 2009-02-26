FNP-9 and FNP-40 Handguns Now Available in USG Model in Flat Dark Earth Finish

(McLean, Va.) February 24, 2009. FNH USA announces its popular FNP 9 and FNP 40 handguns in a USG configuration and flat dark earth (FDE) finish are now in inventory.

As a bonus, the purchase of this handgun through April 15, 2009 is also eligible for the FN Shooter’s Pack promotion which has a retail value of $79. So, the customer has a complete package of the FNP 9 or 40 handgun, Blade-Tech polymer belt holster, double magazine pouch and a training barrel.

Both the FNP 9 and FNP 40 USG feature:

• DA/SA with manual safety

• Front slide serrations

• Three 16-round (9mm) or three 14-round (40mm) magazines

• Ambidextrous decocking/manual safety levers

• Reversible magazine release

• External hammer

• 4” hammer-forged stainless steel barrel

• Stainless steel slide

• Full-length guide rod

• Three-dot fixed sights

• Ergonomic, checkered polymer frame with interchangeable backstraps and integrated accessory rail

• Lockable, fitted hard case



For more information on FNH USA products and promotion redemption forms, visit your stocking dealer or www.fnhusa.com.