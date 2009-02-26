FNP-9 and FNP-40 Handguns Now Available in USG Model in Flat Dark Earth Finish
(McLean, Va.) February 24, 2009. FNH USA announces its popular FNP 9 and FNP 40 handguns in a USG configuration and flat dark earth (FDE) finish are now in inventory.
As a bonus, the purchase of this handgun through April 15, 2009 is also eligible for the FN Shooter’s Pack promotion which has a retail value of $79. So, the customer has a complete package of the FNP 9 or 40 handgun, Blade-Tech polymer belt holster, double magazine pouch and a training barrel.
Both the FNP 9 and FNP 40 USG feature:
• DA/SA with manual safety
• Front slide serrations
• Three 16-round (9mm) or three 14-round (40mm) magazines
• Ambidextrous decocking/manual safety levers
• Reversible magazine release
• External hammer
• 4” hammer-forged stainless steel barrel
• Stainless steel slide
• Full-length guide rod
• Three-dot fixed sights
• Ergonomic, checkered polymer frame with interchangeable backstraps and integrated accessory rail
• Lockable, fitted hard case
For more information on FNH USA products and promotion redemption forms, visit your stocking dealer or www.fnhusa.com.