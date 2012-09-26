GLOCK, Inc. to Make $50,000 Donation to Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) at IACP Conference

Donation ceremony to take place on October 1st at the GLOCK booth

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - Supporting the men and women entrusted to protect our communities and their families, GLOCK, Inc. will donate $50,000 to the Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) at a ceremony at the GLOCK booth at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) conference. This marks the sixth consecutive year that GLOCK has donated to C.O.P.S., bringing total GLOCK contributions to the organization to $300,000.

Each year, nearly 160 officers are killed in the line of duty across the country. Their families, friends and co-workers are left to cope with the tragic loss. C.O.P.S. provides resources to help them rebuild their shattered lives. The nonprofit organization supports families with scholarships, child and teen camps, counseling and programs designed for spouses and parents, and support for the department in which the fallen officer served.

The donation ceremony will occur at the San Diego Convention Center on Monday October 1, 2012 at 1:00 p.m. at the GLOCK booth (#1433). GLOCK National Sales Manager, Bob Radecki, will present the check to the organization.

“Police officers across the country put their lives on the line everyday to protect and serve their community. GLOCK recognizes that valiant dedication and is proud to support police officers and their loved ones,” said Radecki. “The C.O.P.S. organization is a class-act and one that does tremendous work for police families and we’re happy to support their effort.”

About GLOCK, Inc.

GLOCK, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of pistols and accessories. GLOCK’s superior engineering has produced a pistol with only 34 parts and a rugged polymer-frame, providing industry-leading reliability shot after shot. GLOCK is renowned for its pistols which are safe, featuring three safeties; simple, offering a low number of components to provide reliability; and fast, with no encumbering parts to slow the speed to fire. This combination makes GLOCK pistols the first choice among consumers and law enforcement, with 65% of agencies nationwide choosing to carry GLOCK. Austrian-engineered, the company has manufacturing facilities in the United States and Austria. Based in Smyrna, Ga., GLOCK, Inc. is an advocate for our nation’s law enforcement and military personnel, as well as all citizens’ Second Amendment right to bear arms. For more information, please visit www.teamglock.com.