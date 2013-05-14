GLOCK to Donate $100,000 to Special Operations Warrior Foundation at 2013 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference

Annual gift to be presented at GLOCK booth on Wednesday, May 15, 2013

Smyrna, Ga. – Today GLOCK, Inc. announced its participation in the 2013 Special Operations Forces Industry Conference (SOFIC), held at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla., May 14-16, 2013. GLOCK will donate $100,000 to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF) at the conference, as well as exhibit its products in Booth #1912.

GLOCK will present its annual donation to the SOWF at a ceremony with organization representatives, in the GLOCK booth (#1912) on Wednesday, May 15, 2013 at 11:30 a.m.Those attending the ceremony include Josh Dorsey, GLOCK Vice President; Edie Rosenthal, Deputy Executive Director of SOWF; Col. John Carney, ASF (Retired) and President of SOWF; and a recipient of the SOWF scholarship.

“GLOCK, Inc. is proud to continue its support of the Special Operations Forces with our annual donation,” shared Dorsey. “We are tremendously grateful for the sacrifice and dedication of the armed forces, and relish the opportunity to contribute to honoring the men and women on the front lines.”

2013 SOFIC (Special Operations Forces Industry Conference) will be held on May 14-16, 2013 at the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, FL. This year’s conference theme, “Strengthening the SOF Bond,” will provide a forum for military, government, academia, and industry stakeholders to network and discuss current and future challenges and how to best support the Special Operations Forces (SOF) in four key areas: Preservation of the Force and Families, Human Domain, Support of the Theater Special Operations Commands (TSOCs), and Innovation.

