Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Selects Remington Model 870 Pump Action Shotguns

MADISON, N.C. – Remington Arms Company, Inc., announced it has been awarded a contract to provide the largest sheriff’s agency in the World – the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department – with 4,200 new shotguns. All shotguns within the contract are based upon the proven Model 870 platform, which addresses a number of law enforcement applications.

While meeting all technical requirements outlined by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Remington will supply 3,000 customized Model 870 pump shotguns to be utilized by county patrol deputies, 900 less-than-lethal shotguns, and 300 newly configured shotguns to meet the unique and demanding requirements of their motorcycle units.

“We are honored to be selected by such a prestigious organization as LASD to supply an array of application specific solutions based upon the most reliable shotgun platform today ? our Model 870,” stated E. Scott Blackwell, Remington’s President of Global Sales, Marketing and Product Development. “The opportunity to develop and deliver in a timely manner three shotgun configurations essential to the specific needs of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is something Remington is proud of.”

“Our entire law enforcement business development team focuses on truly listening to customer needs and providing solutions to help them meet the grueling demands of an officer’s role on a daily basis,” added Mike Chamberlain, Remington’s Vice President of Law Enforcement. “Partnering with All State Police Equipment Company of Los Angeles, Remington anticipates delivery to begin June, 2008.”

Since its introduction in 1950, nearly 10 million Model 870 shotguns have been produced. It remains the overwhelming choice for law enforcement divisions due to its historical dependability. Through numerous configurations and variants, the Model 870 platform is used for law enforcement, military applications and sporting purposes in more than 50 countries including the United States.

