MasterPiece Arms New MPAR 556 Sporting Rifle Now Shipping

COMER, GA (October 2013) – MasterPiece Arms, manufacturers of the MPA MAC Line of semi-auto pistols, carbines, suppressors and MPAR Rifles, is pleased to announce the new MPAR 556 Sporting Rifle is now shipping. This feature heavy, stamped steel design has been under development since 2012 and was first unveiled at the 2013 SHOT Show. It features some serious upgrades, including a short stroke piston design and a lightweight, free floating, two piece hard-anodized aluminum handguard with user located picatinny rails. It also includes an innovative front handguard cap to keep debris out of the internals of the handguards while providing strength and stability to the assembly. The MPAR 556 Sporting Rifle also contains a side folder 6 – position polymer buttstock, locked bolt action, full length top rail, angled foregrip and a non-reciprocating, side charging handle with forward-assist. The MPAR 556 Sporting Rifle is compatible with AR15 / M16 magazines and is available in 5.56x45 (.223) caliber. The sporting rifle has a 16” barrel with a 1:9 twist and weighs 7.8 lbs. unloaded.

Disassembly is very user friendly, both for access to the internals of the weapon, as well as the piston assembly housed in the front handguard. This gun is American Made and offers the MasterPiece Arms Lifetime Guarantee. MSRP is $999.00.

For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of pistols, rifles, carbine and suppressors, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.



