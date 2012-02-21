MasterPiece Arms Release the 2012 Protector II Pistol

The popular concealed carry pistol now sporting a new look and feel.

CARROLLTON, GA – MasterPiece Arms, manufacturers of MAC 10 and the MPA Protector Series pistols, continue to evolve the Protector series of concealed carry pistols. Multiple new features enhance the look, feel and performance of these .380 ACP pistols. A beavertail was added to the pistol to eliminate any slide bite and enhance the overall grip-ability of the pistol. New square serrations on the stainless and 4140 black steel slides built from a solid billet, provide a more positive grip, with or without gloves, when racking the slide. Barrel porting significantly reduces the felt recoil by bleeding gas from the barrel when the weapon is fired. Finally, fully machined aluminum grips, hardcoat anodized, are included on the Stainless, Premium and Coyote Brown models.

“These new design features are a result our continued focus on product improvement and enhancement,” says Phil Cashin, President of Masterpiece Arms. “After a successful initial release of the Protector, the changes to the Protector II make the weapon more comfortable to shoot, and enhance the aesthetic value of the product.”

A new Coyote Brown version of the Protector II will be introduced this spring.

MSRP for the MPA380-II starts at $350.95. For more information, visit www.masterpiecearms.com. Or join the conversation on the MasterPiece Arms Facebook page.

