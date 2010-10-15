Mission First Tactical (MFT) is Pleased to Announce its Inception and Launch of Tactical Rifle Accessories

MFT is pleased to announce the launch of a new venture offering tactical rifle accessories inspired by Craig Fisher, the American member of (CAA) Command Arms Accessories. MFT represents the collective effort of individuals with over 100 years of experience in the firearm industry. A complete departure from existing competition, MFT offers American inspired designs vetted through a team of US Tier 1 experts in the Military, Law Enforcement, and the Competitive Shooting fields. These products are engineered and produced in America by Americans, with vast upgrades in functionality, performance, durability, and quality. Quality and performance offered exclusively by MFT is a result of partnering with DuPont’s Military Plastics Division, co-developing new high performance plastics.