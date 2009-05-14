NRA adds FN 5.7x28mm caliber firearms to Tactical Police Competition standards

(McLean, Va.) Recently, the NRA Law Enforcement Activities Division modified its Tactical Police Competition standards to include 5.7 caliber firearms.

Now, law enforcement agencies using the FN Five-seveN, PS 90, or P90 can compete in this kind of NRA sponsored event with those weapons. “This addition to the standards allows for more diversity in the competition,” said Barbara Sadowy Bailey, director of marketing for FNH USA.

