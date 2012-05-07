Police Shooting Tournament To Give Big Cash Prizes

Action shooting competition will award $80K in cash prizes to top shooting law officers

Centerville, GA – Setting a new benchmark for the firearms industry, Site Picture brings to law enforcement what is earmarked as the most anticipated event in 2012, Law Enforcement Shooting Stars (L.E.S.S.) tournament. Not only will officers be able to showcase their athletic ability as action shooters using their own issued handguns but win a $20,000 grand prize. Sign-up deadline is May 31, 2012 for Northeast, June 30th for other regionals.

The L.E.S.S. Tournament, sponsored by Site Picture, is not a regular shooting match. “Never before has an action shooting competition awarded such large cash prizes,” said Dawn Goldman, chief marketing officer for Site Picture. “Action shooting athletes often compete for the sake of winning but L.E.S.S.’s grand prizes make it financially worthwhile to four winners.” This event will uniquely demonstrate elite shooting skills of our Nation’s finest while showcasing the sport in a display of precision accuracy and undisputed technique. All local, state, and federal law enforcement is eligible.



What is more, “Site Picture is proud to partner with the National Law Enforcement Fund,” announces Goldman. “Site Picture will donate $2.00 per registrant with $10,000 of that pledged to ‘Matter of Honor,’ the campaign to build the first-ever National Law Enforcement Museum.”

Each regional L.E.S.S. winner is guaranteed a prize of $15,000 with a chance at an extra $5,000 in a bonus round for a total of $80,000 in cash prizes. Scores will be tallied from preliminary rounds. The top twenty per region go to the finals. The first of four tournaments, Northeast preliminaries, begin June 16-23, 2012 with finals July 7-8, 2012. Competing is convenient, as Site Picture will attempt to keep preliminaries no more than 40 miles from an officer’s home. Finalists travel on.

Site Picture secured the SIG SAUER Academy in Epping, NH for the first tournament. Also, three-time World Speed Shooting Champion, and Team SIG SAUER Spokesman, Max Michel, provides endorsement as the commentator. “I’m excited to be part of Site Picture. They’re committed to creating exposure for shooting sports. I feel Site Picture will quickly become that one-stop shop we’ve all been looking for as it relates to general competition, training, equipment, information, and etc.,” explains Michel.

Site Picture is bringing notable exposure to the action shooting sport by promoting safety and community. “Site Picture is designed to create a community where shooters communicate and share ideas. We all can benefit while bringing awareness to what we love to do,” states Michel. Moreover, action shooting contributes to the safe use of handguns and L.E.S.S. will showcase proper handgun handling. Everyone can watch and enjoy, as scores will post like any other sport, live and real-time. Site Picture intends to bring more events for all “practical shooters” to bring the sport and its athletes into focus with the proper exposure. The other unique part is that each tournament will stream live in H.D. quality from www.Sitepicture.co with updates on Site Picture’s Twitter Page.

Event Details

Who: All law enforcement with arresting powers is eligible to participate.

What: The Law Enforcement Shooting Stars (LE.S.S.), action shooting event.

Where: Preliminaries: A range near the shooter

N.E. Regional Finals: Sig Sauer Academy, Epping, NH

When: N.E. Preliminaries: June 16-23, 2012

N.E. Finals: July 7-8, 2012

(See www.sitepicture.co for other regional dates and locations)

About Site Picture

Site Picture is a state-of-the-art video production and media company with a collaborative team of talented and experienced media, marketing and technical professionals bringing forward-thinking ideas, creativity and a high level of professionalism that service the needs of the firearms and practical shooting industries. Site Picture’s signature product, Sitepicture.co, is a comprehensive online resource that provides the practical shooting sport with its greatest public relations opportunity to date. Site Picture has the tools and solutions to move the Practical Shooting Industry into the 21st Century. For more information, visit www.sitepicture.co.