ProForce Authorized by Safariland to Represent “Concealable Armor” in Arizona

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – ProForce Law Enforcement is pleased to announce that Safariland has increased ProForce’s product line to include “Concealable Armor” in the state of Arizona.

Safariland is one of the most recognizable brands in law enforcement, and takes great pride in offering the highest-quality products and equipment to law enforcement and military personnel providing users with high-quality tools to perform their jobs safely and effectively.

“This is great news and we are very pleased to be able to extend our offering of Safariland products to include concealable armor in Arizona” stated Tim Mulder, President of ProForce. “Allowing us to service law enforcement agencies further with this product is a logical Safariland next step for us. With its large product line up, concealed armor is an important, integral part of the gear and equipment solutions we bring to the law enforcement community” he added. “ProForce will now offer Safariland’s Body Armor, Hard Armor, Duty Gear, Firearms Accessories, Protective Gear, and the Less-Lethal product range.

About ProForce

ProForce has operations in Prescott, Arizona and Brea, California and traveling law enforcement agency sales representatives throughout the Western United States. ProForce Online is open for the convenience of our customers to purchase 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The company features an excellent selection of quality products from top manufacturers such as SAFARILAND, GLOCK, TASER, REMINGTON, BERETTA, COLT, BUSHMASTER, SMITH & WESSON, H&K, SUREFIRE, RUGER, EOTECH, BENELLI, BIANCHI, SIG SAUER, BLACKHAWK, UNCLE MIKES, FNH USA, PARA USA, OTIS, AIMPOINT, KIMBER, HOGUE, KEL-TEC, STREAMLIGHT, LEUPOLD, KERSHAW, STORM CASE, MOSSBERG, MAGPUL, VORTEX OPTICS AND SPRINGFIELD ARMORY.