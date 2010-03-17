ProForce Law Enforcement is Appointed as a Magpul Distributor

PRESCOTT, ARIZONA – ProForce Law Enforcement is pleased to announce that it has been appointed as a distributor for “Magpul Industries”

Magpul was founded in 1999 with the intent of developing a simple device to aid in the manipulation of rifle magazines while reloading under stress. The company’s name comes from this original product called the Magpul. Over the last decade Magpul has continued to grow and develop by pushing the limits of design, materials, and manufacturing techniques with a goal to supply equipment with form, fit, and function far superior to that of your “standard issue” gear.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer the Magpul product line to our customers,” stated Tim Mulder, President of ProForce. “From magazines to rifle stocks Magpul Industries products are an integral part of the shooting industry and we are very pleased to offer them to the law enforcement community” he added. “We will be offering a large selection of equipment from sights, stocks, grips, and handguards from the Magpul product line.”

About ProForce

ProForce Law Enforcement with operations in Prescott, Arizona and Brea, California and with sales representation on the road visiting agencies in the entire Western United States is a major supplier of law enforcement firearms and duty gear. The company features an excellent selection from top manufacturers such as Taser, Glock, Remington, Safariland, Smith & Wesson, Bushmaster, Colt, H&K, Beretta, Surefire, Ruger, Springfield, Sig Arms, EOTech, Aimpoint, Streamlight and many others in addition to Magpul.

For information about ProForce or its products please visit our website www.proforceonline.com call (800) 367-5855 or email sales@proforceonline.com