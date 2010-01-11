Ruger® Introduces the SR9c™ Compact Pistol

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE-RGR) is proud to announce the Ruger® SR9c compact pistol, the first extension in the SR9 striker-fired pistol family. The SR9 is one of the slimmest and most ergonomic 9mm pistols on the market today, and the compact model offers an even smaller, more concealable option, ideal for discreet carry.

“The SR9c compact pistol is a welcome addition to the SR9 line, giving customers a very comfortable carry option in this reliable, 9mm platform,” said Mike Fifer, President & CEO. “Incorporating the best features the full-sized SR9 has to offer, the SR9c gives Ruger a strong entry into the compact 9mm field. It feels great in your hand and it’s a lot of fun to shoot.”

The SR9c compact pistol weighs in at 23.40 oz. and features an overall length of 6.85", a height of 4.61", and the same slim 1.27" grip width (across safety levers) as the full-sized SR9. It comes with two magazines that provide options in both capacity and grip size. The standard magazine holds 10 rounds and features a flat bottom butt plate; a finger grip extension floor plate is also included. The second magazine features a grip adapter and holds 17 rounds, instantly transforming the smaller, compact grip into a full-sized 9mm grip. The 3.50" barreled pistol features an integral accessory rail that accommodates most lights and lasers.

The SR9c compact pistol utilizes the same adjustable, high-visibility 3-Dot sight system as its full-sized predecessor, setting it apart from many compact pistols that rely on fixed sights. New serrations are located on the front portion of the slide, making it easier to both manipulate the slide and to press check the chamber. The SR9c is available with a glass-filled nylon frame and through-hardened slide in either a brushed stainless or blackened finish. State compliant variations are available where necessary and ship with two 10-round magazines.

Just like the original, full-sized SR9, the SR9c is loaded with modern safety features like a 1911-style ambidextrous manual safety, internal trigger bar interlock and striker blocker, trigger safety, magazine disconnect, plus a visual and tactile loaded chamber indicator.

To find accessories for the SR9c and other Ruger firearms, visit www.ShopRuger.com.