Ruger Presents Check to NRA-ILA for Special Edition NRA Mini-14 Sales

Southport, CT –June 12, 2008 – Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) recently presented National Rifle Association Institute for Legislative Action (NRA-ILA) Executive Director Chris W. Cox with a check for $125,000. The check represents a donation from the sale of a special edition Ruger® Mini-14 introduced at the 2008 SHOT Show to raise money for the NRA-ILA. The presentation was made by Ruger CEO Michael Fifer during the 137th NRA Annual Meetings and Exhibits in Louisville, Kentucky May 16-18, 2008.

The special limited edition Mini-14 features a blued finish and 16-1/8” barrel in a black Hogue® Patented OverMolded™ stock. The grip cap of the stock features an NRA metal gold-tone logo. This special rifle is chambered for .223 Remington and ships with two 20-round magazines.

“Supporting the NRA-ILA in this year of election activity is important to all gun owners,” said Ruger CEO Michael Fifer. “Ruger is pleased to provide a vehicle for NRA members and firearms owners to support the important activities of the NRA-ILA as they protect our Second Amendment rights. Since a portion of the sale of each NRA Mini-14 goes to the NRA-ILA, purchasers can share in a win-win situation by receiving a special edition rugged, reliable Ruger Mini-14 and contribute to the future of firearms ownership at the same time,” he concluded.

Established in 1975, the NRA-ILA is the legislative arm of the National Rifle Association of America. It is committed to preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals to purchase, possess and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

For more information on the special limited edition NRA Ruger Mini-14 rifle and the extensive line of Ruger products and services, visit www.ruger.com.

About Sturm, Ruger

Sturm, Ruger was founded in 1949 and is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of high-quality firearms for the commercial sporting market. Sturm, Ruger is headquartered in Southport, CT, with plants located in Newport, NH and Prescott, AZ.