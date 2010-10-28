SIG SAUER Introduces the P290 Sub-Compact 9mm Pistol

Full Size Power in the Ultimate Conceal Carry

EXETER, NH – SIG SAUER, the leading manufacturer of military, law enforcement, government agency and commercial firearms, introduces the SIG SAUER P290™ Sub-Compact 9mm pistol. The latest addition to SIG SAUER’s innovative conceal carry line-up puts all the power of a full-size 9mm in a lightweight and versatile polymer pistol design in the hands of responsible citizens and law enforcement officers.

The P290, in Double-Action-Only, has a snag-resistant, sleek design for conceal carry or used as a back-up for plains clothes or security personnel. The Stainless slide carries the popular SIG SAUER serrations and is finished in either natural stainless finish or a black Nitron® finish. Unique to the P290 are polymer customized grip plates in aluminum, wood and polymer that can be engraved with your initials for a truly personalized pistol (coming soon).

SIG SAUER P290™ Specifications:

Caliber: 9mm

Overall Length: 5.5 in.

Overall Height: 3.9 in.

Overall Width: 0.9 (1.1 in. w/ slide catch lever)

Barrel Length: 2.9 in.

Sight Radius: 4.3 in.

Sights: Contrast/SIGLITE® Night Sights

Weight w/Mag 20.05 oz.

Frame: Polymer

Slide: Stainless

Frame Finish: Black

Slide Finish: Nitron® or natural stainless

Mag. Capacity: 6 – 8 rounds

Trigger: DAO

Grips: Customizable – aluminum, wood, polymer

Features: Customizable grips, optional laser

MSRP: P290 Nitron, 9mm, SIGLITE NS, 6-rd. mag. $530.00

P290 Two-Tone, 9mm, SIGLITE NS, 6-rd. mag. $550.00

