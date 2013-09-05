Team GLOCK Dominates USPSA GLOCK Georgia State Championship

Captain Eusebio captures High Overall in Open division and teammate Viscusi garners High Lady in Production division

Smyrna, Ga. – Today GLOCK, Inc. announced that Team GLOCK captain KC Eusebio captured the Open division title of the United States Practical Shooting Association (USPSA) GLOCK Georgia State Championship, held at the Cherokee Gun Club in Gainesville, Ga., Aug. 30-31, 2013. Team member Michelle Viscusi earned High Lady in the Production division.

In the Open division, Eusebio set the standard in five of the nine stages to take the high honors. Using his GLOCK 34 customized by ZEV Technologies, Eusebio set an early pace as he worked his way into a comfortable lead to take the High Overall and Georgia State Champion title for the second year in a row.

“Coming home to Georgia and shooting with my friend Matt Martini (GLOCK’s Shooter Ready star) was the highlight of the match for me,” shared Eusebio. “Peter Oliver and GLOCK’s Cindy Noyes did a great job coordinating a very creative and challenging match.”

Next on the schedule for Eusebio and teammate Tori Nonaka will be a trip across the pond to Porto, Portugal, for the 2013 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) European Championship, Sept. 9-13, 2013. Viscusi will next participate in the USPSA Area 7 Championship in Epping, NH, Sept. 12-15, 2013.

